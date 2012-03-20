CTN can also be heard at various times during the day on the following community radio stations:

Radio Wanjei (Pujehun) 101.1 FM

Radio Galaxy (Lungi) 106.1 FM

Radio Modcar (Moyamba) 94.8 FM

Voice of the Peninsular Mountain (Tombo) 96.0 FM

Radio Moa (Kailahun) 105.5 FM

Radio Kolenten (Kambia) 92.4 FM

Radio Numbara (Bumbuna) 102.5 FM

Eastern Radio (Kenema) 101.9 FM

Eastern Radio (Kono) 96.5 FM

Radio Mankeneh (Makeni) 95.1 FM

Radio Bontico (Bonthe) 96.9 FM

Radio Bintumani (Kabala) 93.7 FM

Radio Gbafth (Mile 91) 91.0 FM

Radio New Song (Bo) 97.5 FM

and from 0730 – 0800 GMT on 11875 kHz short wave