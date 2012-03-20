Tony Blair refutes claims of supporting President Ernest Bai Koroma

Written by / Political / Tuesday, 20 March 2012 12:07

                    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair says that he is not favouring Sierra Leone’s President Ernest Bai Koroma and his

Read More ...
POLITICAL
Tony Blair refutes claims of supporting President Ernest Bai Koroma

                    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair says that he is not favouring Sierra ...

Read More ...
POLITICAL
Tommy Nyuma impeach

                  Report reaching our studios from Kailahun states that the Chairman of the Kailahun ...

Read More ...
POLITICAL
Judgement in the trial of former Liberian president

                    Report says Judgment in the trial of former Liberian President Charles Taylor ...

Read More ...
HEALTH
Fire incident in Malal Village, twenty two houses burnt down

  Reports from Malal village in the Malal Mara Chiefdom, Tonkolili District say about twenty two houses have been alle ...

Read More ...

Listen to the Latest News

Community Radio Stations

CTN can also be heard at various times during the day on the following community radio stations:

  • Radio Wanjei (Pujehun) 101.1 FM
  • Radio Galaxy (Lungi) 106.1 FM
  • Radio Modcar (Moyamba) 94.8 FM
  • Voice of the Peninsular Mountain (Tombo) 96.0 FM
  • Radio Moa (Kailahun) 105.5 FM
  • Radio Kolenten (Kambia) 92.4 FM
  • Radio Numbara (Bumbuna) 102.5 FM
  • Eastern Radio (Kenema) 101.9 FM
  • Eastern Radio (Kono) 96.5 FM
  • Radio Mankeneh (Makeni) 95.1 FM
  • Radio Bontico (Bonthe) 96.9 FM
  • Radio Bintumani (Kabala) 93.7 FM
  • Radio Gbafth (Mile 91) 91.0 FM
  • Radio New Song (Bo) 97.5 FM

and from 0730 – 0800 GMT on 11875 kHz short wave

Global Giving