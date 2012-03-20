|CTN can be heard
from 0600 - 0800
1200 - 1400
and 1900 - 2100 GMT
on 107.3 FM in Freetown.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair says that he is not favouring Sierra Leone’s President Ernest Bai Koroma and hisRead More ...
Report reaching our studios from Kailahun states that the Chairman of the Kailahun ...Read More ...
Report says Judgment in the trial of former Liberian President Charles Taylor ...Read More ...
Reports from Malal village in the Malal Mara Chiefdom, Tonkolili District say about twenty two houses have been alle ...Read More ...
CTN can also be heard at various times during the day on the following community radio stations:
and from 0730 – 0800 GMT on 11875 kHz short wave