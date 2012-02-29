President Koroma receives Sierra Leone Conference report Written by /

The Sierra Leone Conference on Development and Transformation team on Monday presented its final report to President Ernest Bai Koroma. Presenting the report to the President Koroma at the Presidential Lodge, Herbert Mac-Cloud said the Sierra Leone Conference on Development and transformation looked at several areas such as education, health, mining agreement, freedom of information and governance among others. Mr. Mac-Cloud said if the recommendations of the report are followed, Sierra Leone would move from a donor driven nation to a middle income country in twenty-five years and to a donor country in fifty years. He urged President Koroma to comply with the recommendations of the report.

Receiving the report, President Koroma commended the Sierra Leone Conference on Development and transformation describing it as timely. He expressed commitment to ensuring that the recommendations of the report are implemented for the transformation of the country from a donor driven nation to a donor country in the next fifty years.

President Koroma said his government would put together the required structures to ensure a commencement of the transformation process. The President described the report as a Sierra Leonean report noting that the Sierra Leone Conference and transformation team should embark on massive education to ensure that Sierra Leoneans become aware of the recommendations.

One of the recommendations of the report calls for the enactment of the Freedom of Information Bill, discouragement of political interference into University education, improvement in the educational sector, review of mining agreement among others.