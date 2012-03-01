Justice Phillip Nyamu Waki visits Fourah Bay College Written by /

The newly appointed Alternate Appeal Judge to the Special Court for Sierra Leone on Wednesday visited Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.

Kenyan born Justice Phillip Nyamu Waki told CTN that the purpose of his visit was to see the College, describing it as one of the oldest colleges in Africa.

Justice Nyamu-Waki said it was indeed interesting for him to see the historical buildings of Fourah Bay College.

The Kenyan Judge expressed concern over the student population which he said was high; and the need for more structures and refurbishment of existing buildings.

Justice Phillip Nyamu Waki was on Monday sworn in at the Special Court’s Courthouse in Freetown as an alternate judge of the Special Court Appeals Chamber.

Justice Nyamu Waki was appointed to join the Appeals Chamber in advance of any appeal which may follow judgment in the trial of former Liberian President, Charles Taylor.

The Registrar of the Special Court for Sierra Leone, Binta Mansaray said Justice Nyamu-Waki’s appointment as alternate judge to the appeals chamber demonstrated the fact that the Special Court had again taken a step closer to completing its mandates.



