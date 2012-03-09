Judgement in the trial of former Liberian president Written by /

Report says Judgment in the trial of former Liberian President Charles Taylor will

take place on 26 April, in accordance with a Scheduling Order issued on Thursday by Trial Chamber II. The Judgment will be delivered at 11:00 a.m. in a courtroom belonging to the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in The Hague, where the Taylor trial has been taking place.

Charles Taylor was charged for eleven counts indictment for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other serious violations of international humanitarian law committed by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, during the country’s decade-long civil war. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At a meeting with members of Civil Society groups in Sierra Leone, Special Court Registrar Binta Mansaray told CTN that the late delivery of judgment was due largely to the complex nature of the case. She said the time-frame was consistent with similar high-profile cases in other international tribunals. Ms. Mansaray said the Special Court was set to reach another critical milestone, since it is the last trial stemming from Sierra Leone’s decade-long civil war, and it will be the last major trial to be held at the Court. At the Special Court, as in other international tribunals, both the Prosecution and the Defense have the right to appeal. If Mr. Taylor is acquitted on all charges, the appeals process will begin immediately; but if he is found guilty on any of the eleven counts, the Trial Chamber will schedule sentencing proceedings.