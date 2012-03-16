Tommy Nyuma impeach

Report reaching our studios from Kailahun states that the Chairman of the Kailahun District Council Tom Nyuma has been

impeached. The Councilors of the Kailahun District Council met on Wednesday at the council and unanimously voted to remove Tom Nyuma from position of District Council chairman. They told our reporter on the ground that the idea of impeaching Tom Nyuma was borne out of the fact that he had defected from the opposition SLPP to the ruling APC two days ago. Meanwhile, report also states that unknown persons have ransacked the Kailahun residence of the impeached district council chairman. The whereabouts of the erstwhile District council chairman is not known.

 

